Seattle Press

The Blurt Board Rees Clark ( 27-Dec-2017 ) Pres. Trump has not denied that if he is not invited to the royal wedding he will declare the US independent of the British crown.

MadArt Seattle ( 20-Jul-2017 ) The Open House and Artist Talk for "Super Natural" by Jennifer Angus will be Sunday, July 30th from 1-4pm, with the Artist Talk at 2pm. Free and open to the public at MadArt Studio. LINK

Susie Starrfield ( 7-Mar-2017 ) Creative Age Festival of Edmonds (“CAFE”) Saturday, April 29th, 2017 8am-7pm Edmonds Senior Center, Downtown Edmonds 220 Railroad Avenue www.creativeagefestival.org LINK

Frank Alexander ( 23-Feb-2017 ) Testing updates.

Mary Margaret Briggs ( 27-Oct-2016 ) Vashon Island Art Studio Tour is a free, self-guided event featuring 80+ artists at 34 studios. Visitors will explore an amazing range of artwork and may purchase directly from the artists. LINK

Sasha McGuire ( 15-Jul-2013 ) Getting excited to travel to Woodinville Lavender and seeing and smelling a field of lavender!

Icono Clast ( 24-Feb-2012 ) It's simple if you're a corporate "leader": (1) Hold wages down with unfair labor practices; (2) Manipulate legislators with donations and dogma to hold taxes down; (3) Keep a growing share of national income.

vidya sagar ( 25-Mar-2010 ) Buying Seattle Condos---Research Its Neighborhoods First LINK

If you are going to buy condo property in a city where iconic Jimmy Hendricks and Bruce Lee lived, in a city where grunge rock was born and in a city, where Bill Gates, Microsoft and coffee have become the way of life for ordinary citizens, you must first learn about its many beautiful neighborhoods. Northwest’s Emerald City, Seattle has a collection of fine residential neighborhoods, each having its own unique culture and community feel, parks and businesses and its collection of world class condos. If you want to enjoy the true charms of this city with panoramic views, you must come to live in one of the high rise Seattle condos. Most of these properties offer magnificent views of lofty Olympic mountain range or majestic Mount Rainier, of beautiful Puget Sound and the San Juan Islands. Nation’s most educated city, Seattle offers its residents the most interesting urban lifestyle with opportunities ranging from golfing to skiing, camping to kayaking and sailing to hiking. When it comes to take pleasure in typically urban entertainments, the Northwest’s art and music capital does not lag behind. The city has a number of world class restaurants, chic shopping malls and an exciting night life. No wonder, Seattle condos market is regarded as one of the most coveted real estate markets in the entire USA. Read/Hide: Register and sign in to post updates from your profile. They will echo here and on other selected pages of the site.

