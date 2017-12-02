Seattle Press

|
|
|
Inside...
Got News? Submit articles and photos.
Upcoming Events and Shows
September 29, 2017 -- The Last 5 Years
October 14, 2017 -- Arts North! Studio Tour
November 18, 2017 -- The Life-Changing Power Of Memoir Writing
- Forix
- Seattle based web design firm....
- Academy Of Music Northwest
- A leading music school in Washington State, The Academy of Music Northwest provi...
- Town Car of SeaTac
- Day and night our luxury service connects all of Bellevue, Seattle, and Tacoma. ...
- Davis Law Group
- Personal injury attorneys: car accidents, wrongful death, etc. Forcing insurance...
- Town Car Central
- Executive sedan / car for hire / town car service. Airport 'limo' transportation...
Pres. Trump has claimed that he had no pending deals in Russia after the beginning of his presidential campaign. Yet consider the Internet domain trumptowermoscow.com
. It was registered in 2008 by "The Trump Organization" and has been renewed annually including three times (2015, 2016 and 2017) since the presidential campaign of 2016 began.
If indeed the project was to end before the election campaign of 2016 as Pres. Trump has asserted, why would registrants renew the related domain afterward, most recently in July 2017, through 2018? It certainly contradicts the statement that the candidate had no pending deals in Russia. It would appear that someone within The Trump Organization is at the very least hedging his bet, and as everyone knows, that "organization" is totally controlled by one person.
Two reasons for the contradiction suggest themselves: Either (a) that oft-cited, unnamed "low ranking employee who is no longer with the company" failed in his/her responsibility to cancel it, or (b) there was never any intent to abandon the project unless the presidential bid faiiled. Take your choice.
Of course there may be other possible reasons for the unnecessary rene... ...Read complete article
...
|
The Blurt Board
Rees Clark ( 27-Dec-2017 )
Pres. Trump has not denied that if he is not invited to the royal wedding he will declare the US independent of the British crown.
MadArt Seattle ( 20-Jul-2017 )
The Open House and Artist Talk for "Super Natural" by Jennifer Angus will be Sunday, July 30th from 1-4pm, with the Artist Talk at 2pm. Free and open to the public at MadArt Studio. LINK
Susie Starrfield ( 7-Mar-2017 )
Creative Age Festival of Edmonds (“CAFE”)
Saturday, April 29th, 2017 8am-7pm
Edmonds Senior Center, Downtown Edmonds
220 Railroad Avenue
www.creativeagefestival.org
LINK
Frank Alexander ( 23-Feb-2017 )
Testing updates.
Mary Margaret Briggs ( 27-Oct-2016 )
Vashon Island Art Studio Tour is a free, self-guided event featuring 80+ artists at 34 studios. Visitors will explore an amazing range of artwork and may purchase directly from the artists. LINK
Sasha McGuire ( 15-Jul-2013 )
Getting excited to travel to Woodinville Lavender and seeing and smelling a field of lavender!
Icono Clast ( 24-Feb-2012 )
It's simple if you're a corporate "leader": (1) Hold wages down with unfair labor practices; (2) Manipulate legislators with donations and dogma to hold taxes down; (3) Keep a growing share of national income.
vidya sagar ( 25-Mar-2010 )
Buying Seattle Condos---Research Its Neighborhoods First LINK Read/Hide:
If you are going to buy condo property in a city where iconic Jimmy Hendricks and Bruce Lee lived, in a city where grunge rock was born and in a city, where Bill Gates, Microsoft and coffee have become the way of life for ordinary citizens, you must first learn about its many beautiful neighborhoods. Northwest’s Emerald City, Seattle has a collection of fine residential neighborhoods, each having its own unique culture and community feel, parks and businesses and its collection of world class condos. If you want to enjoy the true charms of this city with panoramic views, you must come to live in one of the high rise Seattle condos. Most of these properties offer magnificent views of lofty Olympic mountain range or majestic Mount Rainier, of beautiful Puget Sound and the San Juan Islands. Nation’s most educated city, Seattle offers its residents the most interesting urban lifestyle with opportunities ranging from golfing to skiing, camping to kayaking and sailing to hiking. When it comes to take pleasure in typically urban entertainments, the Northwest’s art and music capital does not lag behind. The city has a number of world class restaurants, chic shopping malls and an exciting night life. No wonder, Seattle condos market is regarded as one of the most coveted real estate markets in the entire USA.
Register and sign in to post updates from your profile. They will echo here and on other selected pages of the site.