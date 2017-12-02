MOBILE?
Register-Sign In home 
Seattle Press
INDEX

Inside...

Got News? Submit articles and photos.

Upcoming Events and Shows
September 29, 2017 -- The Last 5 Years
October 14, 2017 -- Arts North! Studio Tour
November 18, 2017 -- The Life-Changing Power Of Memoir Writing
Forix
Seattle based web design firm....
Academy Of Music Northwest
A leading music school in Washington State, The Academy of Music Northwest provi...
Town Car of SeaTac
Day and night our luxury service connects all of Bellevue, Seattle, and Tacoma. ...
Davis Law Group
Personal injury attorneys: car accidents, wrongful death, etc. Forcing insurance...
Town Car Central
Executive sedan / car for hire / town car service. Airport 'limo' transportation...

Be the Next Lois Lane!
Got News? Use the To The Editor form on this page. To become a regular reporter and earn a by-line and more, click this ad's title.
seattlepressonline.com

Lutefisk

Become a neighborhood reporter. Click here to contact the editors.
Pres. Trump has claimed that he had no pending deals in Russia after the beginning of his presidential campaign. Yet consider the Internet domain trumptowermoscow.com. It was registered in 2008 by "The Trump Organization" and has been renewed annually including three times (2015, 2016 and 2017) since the presidential campaign of 2016 began.

If indeed the project was to end before the election campaign of 2016 as Pres. Trump has asserted, why would registrants renew the related domain afterward, most recently in July 2017, through 2018? It certainly contradicts the statement that the candidate had no pending deals in Russia. It would appear that someone within The Trump Organization is at the very least hedging his bet, and as everyone knows, that "organization" is totally controlled by one person.

Two reasons for the contradiction suggest themselves: Either (a) that oft-cited, unnamed "low ranking employee who is no longer with the company" failed in his/her responsibility to cancel it, or (b) there was never any intent to abandon the project unless the presidential bid faiiled. Take your choice.

Of course there may be other possible reasons for the unnecessary rene... ...Read complete article...

The Blurt Board

Rees Clark ( 27-Dec-2017 )
Pres. Trump has not denied that if he is not invited to the royal wedding he will declare the US independent of the British crown.

MadArt Seattle ( 20-Jul-2017 )
The Open House and Artist Talk for "Super Natural" by Jennifer Angus will be Sunday, July 30th from 1-4pm, with the Artist Talk at 2pm. Free and open to the public at MadArt Studio. LINK

Susie Starrfield ( 7-Mar-2017 )
Creative Age Festival of Edmonds (“CAFE”) Saturday, April 29th, 2017 8am-7pm Edmonds Senior Center, Downtown Edmonds 220 Railroad Avenue www.creativeagefestival.org LINK

Frank Alexander ( 23-Feb-2017 )
Testing updates.

Mary Margaret Briggs ( 27-Oct-2016 )
Vashon Island Art Studio Tour is a free, self-guided event featuring 80+ artists at 34 studios. Visitors will explore an amazing range of artwork and may purchase directly from the artists. LINK

Sasha McGuire ( 15-Jul-2013 )
Getting excited to travel to Woodinville Lavender and seeing and smelling a field of lavender!

Icono Clast ( 24-Feb-2012 )
It's simple if you're a corporate "leader": (1) Hold wages down with unfair labor practices; (2) Manipulate legislators with donations and dogma to hold taxes down; (3) Keep a growing share of national income.

vidya sagar ( 25-Mar-2010 )
Buying Seattle Condos---Research Its Neighborhoods First LINK

Read/Hide:
Register and sign in to post updates from your profile. They will echo here and on other selected pages of the site.

banner_ad

The News

Net Neutrality on the Auction Block
In what universe is turning over unfettered control of the Internet to ISP and telecomm giants consistent with the core... Continues...

Trump, Flynn and the Nature of Lying
I cannot be the only one who has realized Donald Trump has incriminated himself.

Headline: “Trump tweets from... Continues...

Latest Bad Health Care Idea Dies in Congress
The idea that abandoning our national affordable care system and turning over health systems policy to the states will... Continues...
August Unemployment Marginally Up
OLYMPIA – The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased slightly from 4.5 to 4.6 percent in August,... Continues...
Rating Trump's Eligibility for Immigration on his own Scale
They're baa-aack. Now it's the RAISE Act (look up the stupid acronym yourself.)

You need at least 30 points to be... Continues...

The Conversation

Comments on news articles, commentaries and other features.
rees - Dec 02, 2017 at 12:45 PM wrote: Corroboration from Washington Post! ...Read more
rees - Oct 08, 2016 at 1:10 PM wrote: You might want to describe your thesis and the type of help you need. ...Read more
rees - Oct 03, 2016 at 12:45 PM wrote: Cannot help noticing growth everywhere but King & Snohomish. A charitable... ...Read more
rees - Apr 09, 2015 at 12:31 PM wrote: This might get grandchildren to visit more often! ...Read more
Anonymous - Mar 21, 2013 at 3:50 PM wrote: Operated by WithinReach, Apple Health for Kids (Children's Medical Insurance) is... ...Read more
frankalexander - Jul 14, 2008 at 10:20 AM wrote: Our Guess: Mr. Cooke is crying all the way to the bank. He should probably be in... ...Read more
editor-sp - Dec 06, 2007 at 10:47 AM wrote: If you have news, please don't post it here in the forums. Use the To The Editor... ...Read more
editor-sp - Dec 06, 2007 at 10:37 AM wrote: You can participate in the discussion by registering as a member of the Seattle... ...Read more
Anonymous - May 01, 2007 at 11:06 AM wrote: I missed the shredathon, when is the next one in Lynnwood? ...Read more

banner_ad
INDEX • Members • About... • Policies

© 2017 Seattle Press & Clark Internet Publishing / Web support by Clark Internet Publishing © 1996 - 2017